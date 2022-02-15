In some respects, the honeymoon between James Harden and the Nets was over before it ever began.

It wasn’t that Harden wasn’t excited to play with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant — he very much believed the trio had what it took to craft an exciting championship team — it’s just that the Nets were never his first choice.

In his first news conference since being traded to the 76ers last week for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry, Harden said in Philadelphia on Tuesday that when he demanded a trade from Houston last year, his hope was always that he would end up in Philadelphia, playing alongside Joel Embiid and under coach Doc Rivers. He added that though his demands for a trade from both Houston and Brooklyn appeared one-sided, they were actually mutual, "but everything [was put] on me," he said.

"When I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice," he said. "It just didn’t happen . . . I don’t really want to get into the Brooklyn situation. I just knew for a very long time that this was a perfect fit."

And though he certainly has a lot of pull as one of the best players in the NBA, it wasn’t enough to fully determine his future a year ago. "It didn’t work like that," he said, adding that organizations still have to put their needs over the individual. "I had to go to Brooklyn which, obviously, we all know that could have been something special but whatever the reason was . . . " He trailed off. "So here I am today."

Harden added that Irving’s decision to not get vaccinated — Irving missed the early part of the season and, even now, can only play in away games and not at Madison Square or in Toronto — had "very minimal" bearing on his choice. There was no denying, though, that it changed the entire tenor of the Nets' season.

"Obviously, me and Kyrie are friends," he said. "Whatever he was going through or still going through, that’s his personal preference, but it definitely did impact the team because originally, obviously, me, Kyrie and KD on the court and winning covers up a lot of that stuff, but it was unfortunate that we played 16 games out of whatever it was, and it is what it is. But here in Philly is an opportunity that I’m looking forward to."

Harden reiterated that he was excited to learn more under Rivers, adding he believed he and Embiid could lead the 76ers to a championship as early as this postseason. He announced he planned to opt in to his $47.3 million contract next year; he also has the option to sign a four-year, $223 million extension — a long-term commitment for a player on his third team in 14 months.

Though Harden is nursing a left hamstring strain and won’t be back until after the All-Star Game, he said the affected area felt "really good" and keeping him out was a precaution. Once he gets back on the court, he wants it to be all uphill.

"I’m happy," he said. "The last year has been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of stress, but whatever. That’s in the past. I’m excited. I’m healthy, and it’s an opportunity of a lifetime."