James Harden will not be traded, Nets coach Steve Nash says

Nets guard James Harden gestures to a referee

Nets guard James Harden gestures to a referee in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
The Nets are not trading James Harden.

So said Nets coach Steve Nash before his freefalling team played the Nuggets in Denver Sunday afternoon.

Harden’s name has been increasingly mentioned in trade rumors as Thursday’s deadline approaches. With the Nets having lost seven straight heading into Sunday’s play, it’s only logical there would be conjecture about shaking up the not-so-super super team.

It appears, however, that no team shakeup will involve trading Harden.

"I’ve talked to James and he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well," Nash said. "I don’t think anything has changed other than noise from the outside. James wants to be here. We’re building with James and we think we have the best chance to win with James. I don’t think anything has changed on the inside, in our locker room, in our communication. It’s just all the noise from the outside."

A reporter then asked Nash, "It sounds like, and I don’t want to misinterpret you, that you guys are not trading James Harden?"

Responded Nash: "Yes, that’s correct."

Harden, who has a hamstring injury, was held out of Sunday’s game after also missing Friday's game in Utah. Nash said that was a precaution and it had nothing to do with the trade deadline.

Barbara Barker, Newsday sports columnist and features writer.

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

