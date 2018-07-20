The Nets acquired forward Jared Dudley and a 2021 second-round pick from the Suns on Friday, a league source confirmed to Newsday.

ESPN was the first to report the trade.

ESPN reported that the Nets will send forward Darrell Arthur to the Suns. ESPN also reported that the Suns will buy out Arthur’s contract and waive him.

Dudley, 33, who is slated to make $9.5 million in 2017-18, has played for the Suns, Hornets, Wizards, Clippers and Bucks over his career, averaging eight points per game. Dudley can provide the Nets with outside shooting as he has shot 39.6 from three-point range in his career.

The Nets acquired Arthur, forward Kenneth Faried, a protected 2019 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round draft pick from the Nuggets in exchange for guard Isaiah Whitehead last week.

General manager Sean Marks continues to reshape the rosters with the acquisition of Dudley. The Nets drafted Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs last month, re-signed Joe Harris, and signed Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier in free agency, in addition to the acquisitions of Faried and Dudley in the separates deals. The Nets also traded Jeremy Lin to the Hawks to to clear salary-cap space to make the deal with the Nuggets, which got the Nets the two key draft picks.

By acquiring another draft pick from the Suns, Marks continues to stockpile picks — particularly second-round picks — to build for the future. Before Friday’s trade, the Nets did not have a 2021 second-round pick.