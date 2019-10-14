The Nets on Monday picked up the rookie contract options for center Jarrett Allen and guard-forward Dzanan Musa as they were expected to do. That means the Nets will retain Allen’s rights for a fourth year and Musa’s for a third season, ensuring they will be paid according to their rookie contracts through the 2020-21 season. Allen will receive $3.9 million that season, while Musa will be paid $2 million.

The Nets also placed Deng Adel and John Egbunu on waivers, but they retain their G League rights. Both players are expected to join the Long Island Nets’ training camp this week.

The NBA Nets now have 18 players on their roster, including 15 guaranteed contracts plus a two-way deal with Henry Ellenson. They must trim the roster to 17 by Saturday with room for another two-way deal. They also must decide by Monday whether to offer a contract extension to starting power forward Taurean Prince or allow him to become a restricted free agent next July.