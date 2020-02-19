Joel Embiid was a problem for the Nets in last year’s playoffs.

Embiid averaged 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in the first-round series, and the 76ers eliminated Brooklyn in five games. The trash-talking center also became Public Enemy No. 1 after viciously elbowing Jarrett Allen in Game 2.

Embiid will face Allen and the Nets for the first time this season on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center, as Brooklyn plays its first game following the All-Star break.

Given Philadelphia’s 25-2 record at home, the Nets are going to have their hands full. The 76ers hold a 2-1 edge in the season-series. In those three games, Ben Simmons has torched Brooklyn to the tune of 24.7 points, 8.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

“They’re almost invincible at home, so we know it’s tough,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said after Wednesday’s practice. “A good challenge. We look at it as an opportunity.”

Allen, who is averaging nearly a double-double this season (11.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg), will need to be at his best against All-Star Embiid.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say [I’m] looking forward to it because of what happened [in the playoffs], but, honestly, he’s back,” Allen said. “I know his hand is still messed up and he’s wearing tape [due to surgery for a torn ligament], so hopefully it’s going to be a good matchup.”

Asked specifically about being motivated by the elbow, Allen replied, “You can take all that out of it, [it was] just the whole playoff series. If you look at it, Jared Dudley — especially Jared Dudley, who could forget Jared? — bringing the energy and that hyped all of us up. Even the fans got into it and even now going into it everybody is pumped up.”

Atkinson is interested to see how his young big man responds to the matchup. The coach will also have veteran DeAndre Jordan in reserve, a luxury he didn’t have last season.

“I think it’s a challenge. I think he’s taken steps,” Atkinson said of Allen. “He’s 250 pounds now. When he came in, it was 230. There’s a big difference in his physical stature. Big step up in his aggressiveness level. I’m interested to see how he reacts. But we do have DeAndre behind him. That’s nice. That’s a luxury.”

Said Allen of the 76ers’ big personalities: “That’s what Philly is: They play hard, they play tough and we’re ready for it.”

Notes & quotes: The Nets had no update on Kyrie Irving (shoulder), who is slated to see a specialist and has been ruled out to play against Philadelphia . . . Kevin Durant (Achilles was asked by Bleacher Report if there’s any chance he comes back this season. “No, I don’t think so,” Durant replied with a laugh. Asked to clarify his answer, Durant responded more firmly. “No. The best thing for me is to continue to rehab, get as strong as I can and focus on next season.”