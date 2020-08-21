Jarrett Allen’s streak of five straight double-double performances came to a screeching halt when he posted what must rank as the strangest stat line of his three-season NBA career. Allen recorded 17 rebounds in a 117-92 Game 3 loss to the Raptors, who took a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series, but the Nets’ center scored only four points at the foul line while recording zero official field-goal attempts.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn explained it as a function of a game plan designed to get 50 three-point attempts. Without Joe Harris bombing away from distance because he left the NBA campus at Disney World in Orlando to tend to an undisclosed family matter, the Raptors were content to give up threes and concentrate on taking away Allen’s rolls to the rim and ability to receive lobs.

Considering the Nets made just 16 of a franchise-record 51 three-points attempts (31.4%), it was an effective strategy. “In the third quarter, I told [Allen] how unselfish he was being throughout the entire game,” said guard Tyler Johnson, who led the Nets with 23 points. “A guy of his caliber could easily be frustrated and angry and be more demonstrative about not getting some field-goal attempts. But the guy continued to screen, continued to get guys open, continued to get offensive boards and, where you could go up and take shots off those, he continued to kick it out. After today, I see just how truly unselfish he is and how much he wants to make the right play, so, I have respect for the guy.”

Allen shrugged off his lack of offensive opportunities, saying, “That’s basketball. I know things . . . aren’t always for me to score 15 points every night. I’m out there to play basketball and to win the game. If that means getting (17) rebounds, then, I’m going to get (17) rebounds and pass it to my teammates whenever I can. That’s just how I do it.”