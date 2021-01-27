According to a report from Cleveland television station KRON, the Nets have been involved in discussions with the Cavaliers to acquire either center JaVale McGee or power forward Kevin Love because the Cavs are looking to thin the ranks of their frontcourt since acquiring 22-year-old center Jarrett Allen recently from the Nets as part of their four-team deal for James Harden.

Losing Allen has had a negative impact on the Nets’ defense because they have a shortage of big men after also shipping out forwards Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs in that trade. Love only has played two games this season because of a right calf strain that is expected to sideline him until February, but McGee is a veteran center who played with Nets star Kevin Durant at Golden State. And McGee's 7-foot size would be welcome.

The Nets have three open roster spots and have to fill two of them by the end of this week. "The reality is you have to work with what you have and we have a lot of really good options," Nets coach Steve Nash said before his team faced the Hawks Wednesday night in Atlanta.

"Our profile isn’t defensive. That is a weakness for us. We’ve got to try find a way to overcome that and grow our offense . . . into something exceptional. It’s one of those things where you can’t hope and wish that a bunch of defenders are going to fall in your lap."

The Cavs reportedly also might buy out center Andre Drummond, who is the NBA’s leading rebounder and has been praised by Durant. However, that likely is down the road.

Pressed as to whether he is pushing to acquire more big men or leaving it to general manager Sean Marks, Nash said, "That’s up to the front office. I’m here if they want to pick my brain or ask my opinion. But I’m focused on the team we have and working with them every day to get better."