BOSTON — Celtics fans got their pound of Kyrie Irving’s flesh Friday night at TD Bank Garden. They jeered him repeatedly during the course of a rough night in which he was held to 16 points and shot 6-for-17 shooting, and they enjoyed a 125-119 victory over the Nets that cut their first-round series lead to 2-1 heading to Game 4 Sunday night.

The star of the show was Jayson Tatum, who scored 19 of his 50 points in the third quarter when the Celtics led by as much as 17 points and took control of the game. The Nets cut their deficit to 123-119 on a Kevin Durant three-pointer with 21.5 seconds left to play but could not come all the way back.

James Harden led the Nets with 41 points and added 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Durant added 39 points and nine rebounds. Tatum had a 16-for-30 shooting night for the Celtics, who also got 23 points from Marcus Smart and 19 points and 13 rebounds from Tristan Thompson.

Following the Nets taking a 2-0 series lead on Tuesday at Barclays Center, Irving was asked what kind of reception he expected when playing for the first time in front of Boston fans after leaving the Celtics in free agency two years ago. Irving said he hoped there would be "no racism going on," and when pressed about whether or not he has experienced racism in Boston, Irving added, "It is what it is. The world knows it."

Irving was the last member of the Nets out of the locker room with about eight minutes left until introductions, and he was greeted by a cascade of booing that lasted less than a minute. He exchanged hugs at midcourt with various Celtics personnel.

Irving was the next-to-last Net introduced ahead of Kevin Durant, and Celtics fans greeted him with a sharp increase in the volume of boos, but nothing out of the ordinary. The game marked the final one with just 25% capacity in the building, which is expected to have a sellout for Game 4 on Sunday, so in that respect, the reception for Irving could have been far worse.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But needless to say, Irving heard a chorus of delighted boos when he missed an opening three-point attempt. That was followed a couple minutes later by a brief "Kyrie sucks" chant. But it all was muted effectively when the Nets opened the game on a 19-4 run that included not a single point from Irving.

Ahead of Game 3 on Thursday, Irving’s charged comments were supported by Celtics veteran Marcus Smart, who called upon Boston fans to behave in a respectful manner toward both teams. "We don’t want our crowd to be like that," Smart said. "We want everybody to be respected on and off the court."

When asked if he ever had heard racial taunts directed at opposing players by Celtics fans, Smart pulled no punches. "Yeah, I’ve heard a couple of them," Smart said. "It’s kind of sad and sickening. Even though it’s an opposing team, we’ve had guys on you home team that (hear you) saying these racial slurs, and you expect us to go out there and play for you. It’s tough."

After the Nets opened their early 15-point lead, Tatum, who struggled in the first two games, scored eight of the next 10 Celtics points to ignite an extended 43-26 run lasting deep into the second quarter to give the Celtics a 47-39 lead. Tatum scored 16 points in that stretch and Smart added 11.

Irving continued to struggle in the opening half, scoring just two points and shooting 1-for-5 shooting, but the Nets trailed by a slender 61-57 margin at halftime that was reminiscent of their Game 1 effort.

In the third quarter, the Nets tied the game at 75, but then Smart made a three-pointers and was fouled by Irving. While officials reviewed the play to determine if it was a flagrant foul, Celtics fans directed a vulgar chant at Irving, who waved back telling them to bring it on. It was ruled a common foul, but Smart completed the four-point play, and it triggered a 21-4 run, including 11 Tatum points, to build a 96-79 lead over the Nets, who cut the margin to 12 at the end of the third period.