Jeremy Lin’s season is over after less than one game.

The Nets point guard was diagnosed with a ruptured patellar tendon of the right knee, the team said in a press release Thursday. The injury is expected to keep Lin out for the entire 2017-18 season.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Jeremy worked tremendously hard during the offseason and in training camp and was excited for the prospects of the team this season,” said general manager Sean Marks in a statement. “We feel awful that the injury will cost him the season, however our entire organization will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery. Jeremy remains an important part of this team and will continue to contribute in a leadership role.”

Lin was knocked to the floor with 4:53 left to play in the Nets’ loss to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night. He limped to the locker room and had obvious trouble putting weight on his right leg.

“It’s not a good night for the Nets,” said head coach Kenny Atkinson after the game. “We’re not playing well here on the road and then an injury on top of it. These are the type of situations that make you stronger. I think we have a strong locker room in there, and a strong staff that’s going to keep it together.”

Other point guards on the Nets roster include Isaiah Whitehead, who was inactive for the opener, and Spencer Dinwiddie.