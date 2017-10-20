The Nets announced that guard Jeremy Lin had successful surgery Friday morning to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee.
The team said in a statement the procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams, III at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.
The Nets announced on Thursday that Lin will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season. The Nets reiterated that in Friday’s update, but added that Lin is expected to make a full recovery.
Lin put a photo of himself and Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson on his verified Twitter account at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday. In the photo, which appears to have been taken following the surgery, Lin’s right knee is wrapped and in a brace.
“THANKS for all the love and support!! Blown away at everyones kindness,” Lin tweeted.
Lin suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of a season-opening loss Wednesday night at Indiana. Lin scored 18 points with four assists before suffering the injury.
Lin played his first season with the Nets in 2016-17, appearing in just 36 games due to a variety of injuries. He averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 assists last season.
