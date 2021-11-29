The Nets' depth was dealt yet another hit Monday afternoon when Steve Nash announced that Joe Harris, who had been dealing with a left ankle sprain, will require surgery.

There’s no timeline for Harris’ return from procedure, which will be to remove a bone particle from his ankle, Nash said. He did add that the surgery would not be season-ending.

The move eliminates one of the better shooters in the game in Harris, who hurt himself on Nov. 14 in a game against the Thunder.

"It’s a challenge," Nash said. "He brings a lot to the table. Obviously, he’s an elite shooter, he spaces the floor. He’s such a great teammate, plays with pace and toughness defensively. He boxes out, does all the little things, so when you add it all up, it’s a lot to miss. We look forward to having him back, but the positive is we feel confident that the procedure will allow him to come back and not look back, instead of trying to manage this thing."

Harris was averaging 30.2 minutes before his injury, shooting 46.6% from the perimeter.

In his absence, the Nets instead will have to turn to Patty Mills, whose 3.2 threes-per-game are tied for fourth in the NBA, and Cam Thomas. They are, of course, still playing without Kyrie Irving.

Depth is "always something to be concerned with just because it’s not just one guy," Nash said. "It’s always one, two or three, so the positive is we’ve got a bunch of new guys that we’re trying to find an identity for and roles for and that connection with one another, so we have time to reinforce some of those things."

Thomas said Nash hasn’t spoken to him about an increased role.

"But obviously you gotta be ready because you never know when you’re going to be thrown in or when your time is," Thomas said.

Claxton making progress

Nic Claxton (non-COVID illness) is getting closer to a return, Nash said, but still shouldn’t be expected in the next few days. Nash added he was hopeful he’d return in the next week or so.

Griffin adapting

After falling out of the rotation, Blake Griffin said he’s adapting to his new role, even reaching out to former Net DeAndre Jordan for advice (Jordan was also benched last year). "My job is to stay ready," he said. "Play with these guys and work out and extra conditioning, shots and just be ready if they need me."