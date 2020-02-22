CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Defending NBA three-point percentage leader Joe Harris is in the final year of a contract that pays him $7.67 million this season, and a recent ESPN article speculated that he might have significant value on the free-agent market this summer, even suggesting the Hornets team that faced the Nets Saturday night at Spectrum Center might pursue him as a valuable wing shooter.

But Harris recently said he hopes to remain with the Nets and have the chance to play with a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, who has developed Harris the past four seasons, said no one has to convince him about the importance of retaining Harris.

“I never speculate,” Atkinson said. “My job is to get him playing at the highest level possible, and he keeps improving. We value him tremendously, and I’m sure the league values him tremendously. But he’s a big part of our culture, a leader, has all the intangibles, has improved his defense. So, there’s no convincing me how good he is.”

Some have speculated Harris or other members of the Nets’ core group, such as Caris LeVert or Spencer Dinwiddie, could be dangled in the trade market as a means of dealing for larger pieces.

Atkinson surprised by Nets image

Atkinson had an interesting reaction when asked how it feels to have helped the franchise become a “destination” in the NBA.

“Flattering. I’d say it humbles you,” Atkinson said. “I’m still surprised because I know how far we have to go. When people are saying good things about us, hopefully, that goes around the league. And it’s not just the KDs and the Kyries, it’s the Garrett Temples. He’s got other [options].

“There’s a recruiting process. I’m glad that the vibe is good. Now, we’ve got to keep it going. We’ve got it going a little bit, but I’ll be interested to see what happens in the offseason if we can continue to do it.”