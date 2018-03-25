TODAY'S PAPER
Joe Harris scores career-high 30 points in Nets’ loss to Cavs

Makes 6 of 7 three-point attempts and easily surpasses his previous career high of 21 points

Nets guard Joe Harris scores shoots over Cleveland

Nets guard Joe Harris scores shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on March 25, 2018. Photo Credit: PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
The final seconds of the first quarter were ticking down when LeBron James drove the length of the court and went up for a monster dunk over the Nets’ helpless Joe Harris, eliciting a huge roar from the Barclays Center sellout crowd of 17,732.

If Harris was shaken for a moment, it didn’t show. He responded with a 15-point second quarter on his way to a career-high 30-point performance against his former team on Sunday afternoon. Harris made 11 of the 14 shots he attempted, including a 6-for-7 effort from three-point range, in the Nets’ 121-114 loss.

Asked after the game if James’ dunk actually fired him up for revenge, Harris laughed at the notion. “Oh yeah, it really juiced me up,” he said. “I was laughing about it. I should have just got out of the way.”

Harris’ previous career high was 21 points earlier this season against Miami, but he obliterated that, rolling up 20 of his 30 points in the first half.

“We were moving the ball well, and I was able to get room-and-rhythm looks right off the git-go, knocked down my first couple and it just felt good after that,” Harris said.

In two seasons since the Nets rescued him from the Cavs’ G League affiliate, Harris has earned a role providing instant offense off the bench.

“Joe has been a true professional,” DeMarre Carroll said. “I feel like he’s one of the key guys that shows which direction this program is going and how you can keep getting better each and every day.”

Harris said he took no special satisfaction from his career effort but simply was disappointed that the Nets let a fourth-quarter lead slip away for the third straight game.

“You’ve got to be able to execute down the stretch,” he said. “It’s something that we’ve struggled with a little bit as of late. It’s all a learning experience and we’re trying to get better day by day.”

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

