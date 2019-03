After trading for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris earlier this season to go with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers are loaded with stars. It showed in a potential playoff matchup against the Nets, whose starters did not show up for the most part.

Joe Harris led the Nets with 22 points, but their starting unit produced only 42 points total as the 76ers took control early and foreclosed any thoughts of a fourth-quarter comeback by the visitors on their way to a 123-110 victory Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Nets trailed by 18 points early in the fourth quarter, but that often has been just when they are getting started. It wasn’t long before they cut their deficit to 108-99 on a layup by D’Angelo Russell with 5:58 to play. But that was as close as the Nets got in the final period.

The Nets (38-38) ended their seven-game road trip with a 2-5 record. They fell to to seventh in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind the Pistons (38-37) and a half-game ahead of the Heat (37-38).

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson came off the bench to record 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, and Caris LeVert added 18 points. Russell had 13 points but shot 6-for-19 and had seven turnovers.

The 76ers (48-27) got a dominant game from Embiid with 39 points and 13 rebounds. JJ Redick added 18 points and Simmons and Boban Marjanovic each had 16.

Before the game, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson emphasized the importance of playing physically against a post-up center in Embiid. “Obviously, Embiid is a big rock,” Atkinson said. “We’ve got to be able to handle them in the post. They’re the one team in this league that will post up a lot. Our inside presence is going to be huge. [Jarrett Allen] and Ed [Davis] can’t do it alone, so we need to give them a little help.”

Second-year center Allen, 21, has been showing some signs of fatigue at the end of a seven-game trip. “We’re asking a lot of him,” Atkinson said. “If he wants to eventually be a top-tier center in this league, he’s got to answer the bell.”

There was no slowing Embiid at the outset. He wasn’t posting up down low; he was making open threes. He made three in a 14-point outburst in the opening five minutes as the 76ers took a 19-11 lead. That lead grew to 38-23 at the end of the first quarter as the 76ers shot 8-for-10 from three-point range.

Their lead reached 21 in the second period, and Atkinson hit the emergency switch, calling on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to enter as a small-ball five-man just as he did in the Nets’ 28-point comeback a week ago in Sacramento. He had six points in a 13-2 surge that cut the 76ers’ lead to 51-41.

Embiid came back in the game, and Hollis-Jefferson was in his ear constantly at both ends of the court, provoking technical foul on Embiid during another 8-0 surge that trimmed the deficit to 57-50. After sending Embiid to the bench with his third foul, Hollis-Jefferson had 12 second-quarter points as the Nets closed within 68-58.

Atkinson started Hollis-Jefferson in the second half, and he had two quick baskets in a surge that cut the 76ers’ lead to 71-65. But the Nets failed to score on their next 10 possessions and the 76ers made it 83-66 with a 12-1 run. They led 98-82 at the end of the quarter.