Joe Harris shoots his way out of a funk in Nets' loss to Timberwolves

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris sets before shooting

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris sets before shooting from beyond the three-point arc against the Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Nov. 23, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
If shooting is all rhythm, Joe Harris seemed to have lost a step there for a minute. No worries though, the groove seems to be coming back.

Coming off two particularly poor shooting performances, Harris was a bright spot in an otherwise uninspiring 112-102 loss on Friday to the Timberwolves, shooting 4-for-10 from three-point range and amassing a team-high 18 points, indicating that he might be coming out of his funk (Spencer Dinwiddie also scored 18).

Harris shot 0-for-5 from downtown against the Heat on Tuesday, and 1-for-7 against the Mavericks the day after. For the previous six games, he’s 7-for-33, or 21 percent, from three-point range.

"A lot of times, it just takes a couple of shots just to go in, see the ball go in,” Harris said. “I got good looks when I was missing here these last few games. It’s just about staying consistent with it and taking the shots when they’re there and not passing them up.”

Harris said he never lost his confidence, even when the shots weren’t falling, and he hasn’t hesitated going up when he has a good look. “If I’m not shooting, I’m not doing my role,” he said.

Still, he was able to watch some tape, identify some concerns and rectify them.

“I tried to do a better job today on some fly-bys," Harris said. "I got a couple of good looks where guys are running at you so hard, you got to do a good job of getting your balance, sometimes pump fake, even raising your eyes, letting them go by, taking the side dribble and trying to knock one down. I’ve got a couple more of those today whereas the last few games it was more contested looks.”

Davis OK. Ed Davis (ankle) was cleared to play shortly before Friday’s game and showed no visible signs of discomfort despite a rough outing — no points and four rebounds in a little less than 13 minutes.

Newsday

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

