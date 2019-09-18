The NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale of the Nets to Joe Tsai, the league announced on Wednesday.

Tsai bought a 49 percent stake of the Nets from Mikhail Prokhorov in April 2018 and had an option to buy the remaining 51 percent in 2021. But a source told Newsday last month that Tsai and Prokohorov had agreed to move up the timetable two years ahead of schedule.

"We are thrilled that Joe Tsai is becoming the principal owner and governor of the Brooklyn Nets," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "In addition to being a passionate basketball fan, Joe is one of China's preeminent internet, media and e-commerce pioneers and his expertise will be invaluable in the league's efforts to grow the game in China and other global markets."

The completed deal also gives Tsai full ownership of Barclays Center.

"With full ownership of the Nets and Barclays Center, we will continue to bring our exciting brand of basketball to our fans," Tsai said in a statement. "We've made a strong commitment to Brooklyn and it will be a privilege to present the best of Barclays Center with its great entertainment to our community."

Tsai takes over the Nets with training camp set to open later this month and high expectations for the future. The Nets made the playoffs last season with a young core and had a huge summer in free agency with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan signing with the team. Tsai credited general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson with putting the franchise in position to contend.

"Sean and Kenny have done an extraordinary job building the team," Tsai said. "They established the culture, developed talent that others couldn't see, and made Brooklyn the place where the best players want to play.

"We have an incredible group of players who want to win, and because of their talent and hard work, we are now in a great position to compete. I am thrilled to be partners with winners!"

Tsai also owns the WNBA's New York Liberty, among other holdings of J Tsai Sports. Tsai soon will be adding another star as the Liberty won the WNBA's draft lottery on Tuesday night and will have the No. 1 pick.

Levy named CEO: Tsai announced on Tuesday that former Turner Broadcasting president David Levy was named chief executive officer of the Nets and Barclays Center. Levy also will serve as president of J Tsai Sports.