PHILADELPHIA — If the Nets’ Game 1 victory over the 76ers on Saturday came as a wake-up call, the home team certainly responded to the alarm voiced by their angry fans in resounding fashion with a dominating 145-123 victory in Game 2 Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. A one-point game at halftime turned into a blowout of epic proportions when the 76ers clobbered the Nets with a 51-point third-quarter barrage.

In just the third quarter alone, the 76ers shot 72.0 percent from the field (18 of 25), outrebounded the Nets, 15-4, had 11 assists and three players score in double figures for the period, including 13 by Joel Embiid, 12 from Tobias Harris and 10 for Mike Scott. The series is tied 1-1 and moves up I-95 to Barclays Center for Game 3 Thursday night.

For the game, the 76ers were led by Embiid with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Simmons with a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists and Harris with 19 points. Spencer Dinwiddie topped the Nets with 19 points, and they got 16 from D’Angelo Russell.

After losing Game 1 Saturday and getting booed out of their home arena, 76ers coach Brett Brown admitted his team was under heavy pressure to win Game 2. “For sure anxiety and urgency gets expedited when you lose at home in Game 1,” Brown said. “In the regular season, the highs and lows aren’t as dramatic. In the playoffs, you can’t avoid that. Tonight is a really big game. You can’t deny that. We feel it, and I think that’s a good thing. I look forward to watching our response to our loss at home.”

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said his team was prepared to get the 76ers’ best shot. “We expect a haymaker,” Atkinson said. “We know it’s coming. They’re too good, they’re too talented, they’re too well-coached. It’s coming. How are we going to react to it? From our point of view, this is a very important game for us to get momentum. You don’t want them to stop our momentum. I think we feel the pressure to come out of here with a win tonight.”

From the start, two things stood out for the 76ers. Simmons attacked the rim far more aggressively than in Game 1. One reason was that Nets forward Jared Dudley, who covered Simmons frequently in the opener, was on the bench with right calf tightness. The other major difference was that JJ Redick (17 points) shot far better than in Game 1.

Embiid’s minutes were limited, but he had a powerful stretch early in the second period where he scored six straight 76ers points as their lead grew to 44-31. When Embiid went to the bench, backup 7-3 center Boban Maranovic had 14 first-half points on 7-for-10 shooting.

The Nets weathered that first-half storm and shot their way back into contention by making 10 of 23 three-pointers in the first half. They put together an extended stretch in which they outscored the 76ers 33-20 to tie the score at 64 just before Simmons made one of two foul shots to give the home team a one-point halftime lead.

The haymaker Atkinson said the Nets were expecting arrived at the outset of the third quarter when Embiid scored the first seven points to ignite a 24-4 76ers run that pushed their one-point lead to 89-68 barely four minutes into the second half. Embiid had 11 points in that span, and the Nets recorded 1-for-7 shooting with three turnovers.

Another 23-9 76ers burst, including 10 points from Scott, near the end of the third quarter with Embiid and Simmons on the bench for most of that span ballooned the 76ers lead to 112-83.