PHILADELPHIA — After losing Game 1 to the Nets, 76ers coach Brett Brown admitted before Game 2 Monday night at Wells Fargo Center that the minutes restriction placed on center Joel Embiid because of pain in his left knee might have a profound impact on the first-round playoff series. In fact, he traced the 76ers’ lack of offensive cohesion to the fact he only played 24 minutes in Game 1.

“I didn’t feel at all that there was a rhythm to how we have been playing,” Brown said. “Some of Joel’s lack of playing and his inevitable lack of conditioning, which is connected, didn’t allow us to go to him as much as I wished.”

Embiid was enormously productive in the time he played, scoring 22 points, getting 15 rebounds and blocking five shots, but he couldn’t dominate as much as usual because of limited time. Embiid’s playing status again was a game-time decision before Game 2.

Explaining the process, Brown said, “There’s a group of doctors, just a handful, in collaboration with Joel, that come back and give me the answer.” Asked if his playing time would be about the same, Brown said, “That will be part and parcel of the information I get: ‘Yes, he can play, and this is what the minute expectations are.’ We’ll learn about that.”

By now, Brown said, he is numb to pregame worry about whether his star will be available because he is prepared with a game plan either way. Brown said the 76ers simply are trying to “buy time” for Embiid to get healthy enough to go deeper into the playoffs.

“This is the path we’re on with Joel,” Brown said. “There is zero doubt he is our crown jewel.”

Asked how his game plans differ with or without Embiid, Brown pointed up with his right hand and said, “Here’s night.” With his left hand, he pointed the opposite direction. “And here’s day. That’s the truth. It’s Joel Embiid.”