After days of frustrating indecision — or gamesmanship, depending which side of the mystery you were on — It was 10 minutes before game time that the 76ers gave word that Joel Embiid would indeed suit up and be in the starting lineup for Game Four of the opening round series against the Nets.

If the uncertain status was frustrating, it didn’t exactly catch the Nets off guard, as they clearly had a plan for the 7-2, 260-pound center. A part of it was to try to frustrate him, bait him and hope for the best. And that came to a head with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter when Embiid raked hard across Jarrett Allen as he blocked a shot by the Nets center.

While Embiid argued that it was all ball, Jared Dudley rushed in from near half court, shoving him. A pileup ensued with Jimmy Butler coming to Embiid’s defense, shoving Butler, and Dudley. Then they all, including Ben Simmons and referee Ed Malloy tumbled into the front row at Barclays Center.

But Embiid simply walked away, content to let the officials sort out the damage and then when play resumed, take over the game. Embiid went from a game-time decision to the difference maker, scoring 31 points with 16 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks to help the 76ers to a 112-108 win and a 3-1 series lead.

“I’m physical. And then I’ll let you decide how dominant I am, how people can’t really stop me, they’ve got to foul me,” Embiid said. “Today, Dudley, I didn’t think it was a flagrant foul. I saw the replay and felt like I got all ball. So I have no idea why it was a flagrant foul. I’m not that type of player. Any chance that I get I try to go for the ball. And then if I feel like I made a mistake I always apologize.

“At the same time that’s also a mind game. I know these guys are going to come at me because they want me to retaliate. I’ve got to be the mature one and just stay cool and not react. Today, I could have reacted but I feel like my team needed me more than they needed Jared Dudley, so I’ve just got to stay cool and mature and do my job.”

The 76er had won Game 3 without Embiid after he was listed as questionable, so when he was listed as doubtful for this game it might have seemed that they Sixers would try to manage without him after taking the series lead, saving him for a return in Philadelphia.

“The notion of comfort scares the life out of me,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said before the game. “I don’t ever feel comfortable. House money doesn’t come into my vocabulary. If you can get today you take a lot of oxygen out of the series. It’s not the be all or end all but it’s a significant blow. And so my whole thing with Joel is and always will be — and it’s dictated by the doctors more than the coach — is what harm are we [doing by] putting him in? If the answer is none then you play him. And then it gets down to if the answer is whatever level it is, then you question it. But to hold onto him and house money, I don’t see the world like that at all and I’m certainly not coaching that way this afternoon."

When the Nets built a seven-point lead with 5:20 remaining it might have seemed a wrongheaded strategy, with Embiid shouldering a huge load and in danger of being out of action for a fifth game. But Embiid scored eight straight points and then assisted on a Tobias Harris layup to put Philadelphia up, 104-103.

Then, with the Nets up one, the 76ers inbounded with 25 seconds left, trying to feed Embiid inside. But the pass eluded him and he lunged, saving it and tapping it out to Mike Scott in the corner for the decisive three-pointer. He’d saved the 76ers and afterward was just as happy to see that his teammates had saved him, coming to his defense when Dudley had gone at him earlier in the game.

“The fact that [Butler] had my back, I’m going to pay that fine,” Embiid said. “That was great to see.”

Embiid and Butler took the podium together in the interview room afterward, but after some kind words, Butler had enough of defending Embiid. When Embiid spoke of the importance of this win, noting, “It was really important because we wanted to get this one and go home and try to finish it. It feels great to be up three to one,” he added, “We definitely don’t want to be in a situation like the Warriors two years ago.”

Butler jumped up, laughing, “I tried to save you.”

Embiid laughed, too, and finished with, “I’m just kidding. But we want to be able to close it out and that was a big win.”