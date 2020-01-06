ORLANDO, Fla. — Justin Anderson smiled and admitted the sensation of stepping into a locker room with a new team, as he did Monday after signing a 10-day contract with the Nets, can be “kind of weird sometimes.” But he’s played with three other NBA teams, which gives him a certain familiarity with his new teammates, and there was one face he knew very well.

Anderson was college teammates with Joe Harris at Virginia. Anderson credits Harris for helping him make the transition from Toronto’s G League team to the Nets before they faced the Magic Monday night at Amway Center.

“He was kind of a vet for me in college,” Anderson said of Harris. “He’s helped me with the offense and whatever questions I had. We’ve only had a little bit of time together, so, it’s been good just with the little bit of time catching up and he’s just excited for me. It means a lot to be back with one of my college teammates. It helps a lot when you’re in a new locker room when you’re familiar with someone.”

In 13 G League appearances this season, Anderson averaged 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. He also has 216 career NBA games over four seasons with Dallas, Philadelphia and Atlanta and has produced 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game. Anderson was with the 76ers when he caught the eye of Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, who believes he can be better than his career .302 percentage from three-point range.

“I think there are guys you think can shoot better than they have for their career,” Atkinson said. “You can argue with me statistically that probably doesn’t pan out that way, but Justin has been a little up and down in his career. How can we help him become more consistent? Really, you look at his overall body of work. Shooting is important, but in general, I like the player. He’ll have a chance with us.”