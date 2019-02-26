Kenny Anderson recovering after suffering stroke

Former Nets All-Star point guard and New York City high school legend Kenny Anderson suffered a stroke on Saturday shortly after completing his first season as head basketball coach at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 48-year-old Anderson since has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. “He is doing better,” said Lina Catalfamo Plath, who is a spokesperson for the Anderson family.

“We would like to thank everyone for reaching out on behalf of Kenny,” Anderson’s wife Natasha said in a statement. “Our family is extremely grateful for all the prayers and love we have received over the last few days. We appreciate you continuing to respect our privacy as Kenny heals.”

Anderson was a highly recruited prep star at Archbishop Molloy in Queens, and he played two seasons under coach Bobby Cremins at Georgia Tech, helping to lead the Yellow Jackets to the 1990 Final Four his freshman year. In 1991, the New Jersey Nets made Anderson the No. 2 overall draft pick, and he went on to earn All-Star recognition in 1994. He played five seasons with the Nets, and his NBA career lasted 14 seasons in which he averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 assists.

Anderson was said by those close to him to have been very excited to return to work when he was named head coach this past season at Fisk, which competes in the NAIA. Their season ended on Feb. 18.