In the span of three seasons, Kenny Atkinson has taken the Nets from an NBA-worst record in his rookie head coaching year to seventh-place in the Eastern Conference with four games left. It has been an eye-catching success story that has Atkinson in the conversation for NBA coach of the year, and now he and his coaching staff are close to being rewarded with contract extensions.

News that Atkinson and his staff are in the final stage of negotiations for an extension first was reported by ESPN, and Newsday has confirmed that report with an NBA source.

Reaction from Nets players was swift and supportive. DeMarre Carroll, who credits much of his development to Atkinson when he was an assistant with the Hawks, tweeted, “One of the hardest working Coaches in the business… Dude watches film at least 20 hours a day.”

Veteran Jared Dudley tweeted “Well deserved,” adding a hand clap. Spencer Dinwiddie offered a positive hand sign in response.

According to HoopsHype, Atkinson’s original deal was for four years and $10 million, which put his annual average of $2.5 million per season, near the bottom of all NBA head coaches. But Atkinson has weathered long-term injuries to major players, including Jeremy Lin, D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, Allen Crabbe and Dinwiddie while taking the Nets from 20 wins his first season to 28 last season and 39-39 now.

Russell has praised Atkinson’s hard coaching as one of the major reasons he developed into an All-Star this season. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle recently said the Nets have “elite coaching,” and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who was Atkinson’s boss in Atlanta and is among the favorites to win coach of the year, said on Monday night that Atkinson is a deserving candidate.

“I’d love for Kenny to be coach of the year,” Budenholzer said before the Bucks beat the Nets. “I think he’s very deserving with what he’s done here in three years, the culture and the way they compete, the way they play both ends of the court. I just think he’s incredibly deserving.”