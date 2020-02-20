PHILADELPHIA — The Nets came into this season knowing superstar free agent Kevin Durant would miss the entire season while rehabbing from Achilles tendon surgery, but when general Sean Marks announced on Thursday that second maximum-salary free agent Kyrie Irving will miss the final 29 games to undergo arthroscopic right shoulder surgery, all the air went out of the party balloons.

When all is said and done, the Nets will have paid $69 million to see Irving for just 20 games. But coach Kenny Atkinson resisted the notion that all sense of anticipation is gone from this season.

“Not for me,” Atkinson said before the Nets resumed play after the All-Star break against the 76ers Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. “I think as professionals and as an organization, we don’t look at it. We’re competitors, and we’d love for Kyrie to be healthy and playing but we want to do something special regardless. I think our guys have had a little bit of a runway, a test, testing games without Kyrie. It’s not like this is something new.”

Atkinson expressed confidence in the backcourt combination of Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert to continue to lead the Nets, who are in the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference They went 7-3 before the break, including 4-1 without Irving, who sprained his right knee. The coach noted that backup center DeAndre Jordan, who also signed as a free agent to play with Durant and Irving, has provided the kind of leadership needed to hold the locker room together.

“DeAndre expected to play with KD and Ky, and he’s playing with a different team,” Atkinson said. “I’ve been so pleased with his spirit and his attitude and how hard he’s playing and helping our defense. His rebounding.

“I think the spirit is really good. I think these guys want to surprise some people.”

Atkinson expressed disappointment that he didn’t get to see more of Irving playing together with Dinwiddie and LeVert, but he saw enough of Irving to believe he is a “perfect system fit” when healthy.

Asked what he learned about Irving in the 20 games he played, Atkinson said, “He was better than I even thought, a better player than I thought, and I had tremendous respect for him in Cleveland and Boston.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I really love the player, and I feel like we have a really good relationship. So, we’re in a good place there. Obviously, you want more reps, but we’ll have time with him in the offseason to connect.”