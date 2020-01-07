TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson takes blame for confusion in Kyrie Irving's diagnosis

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson speaks with Kyrie

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson speaks with Kyrie Irving at Barclays Center on Nov. 1. Credit: Steven Ryan

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Print

Kenny Atkinson blamed his lack of medical knowledge for the recent confusion over whether or not Kyrie Irving has bursitis in his right shoulder.

The Nets coach said before the game against Oklahoma City Tuesday night that the organization and Irving “are on the same page” when it comes to diagnosis of the injury that has kept him out of games since Nov. 14.

“I mean the problem is, I’m not a medical expert and that’s one of the issues,” Atkinson said. “Bursitis and impingement? I need to get my medical book out that my mom used to have in the living room.

“We’re on the same page. I’m glad he was open and honest and spoke with you guys and was transparent. I think we’re good with that as an organization.”

On Saturday, Irving broke his 50-day silence and said there was some bursitis in his shoulder that could be impacting his recovery. He said that he was given a cortisone shot, but added if that did not work, arthroscopic surgery could be a possibility. Surgery would end his season.

On December 26, Atkinson denied a report that Irving had bursitis. Irving had been diagnosed with a shoulder impingement and originally was listed as day-to-day.

Irving has played in just 11 games, but has averaged a career-high 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per game for the Nets, who he joined this offseason after signing a four-year, $136.5 million deal.

Newsday sports writer Barbara Barker is photographed in

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers Davis smartly turns down Lakers' latest offer, report says
Islanders coach Barry Trotz speaks after a game Trotz lauds Nashville's faith in people they hire
Rangers center Lias Andersson sets against the Bruins Andersson says time with Rangers was 'untenable situation'
New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, Glauber: Hiring Judge a motion to reconsider
Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives against Phoenix With Lakers tenure in his past, Randle is happy to be Knicks' leader
Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, left, and Get to know new Giants head coach Joe Judge
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search