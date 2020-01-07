Kenny Atkinson blamed his lack of medical knowledge for the recent confusion over whether or not Kyrie Irving has bursitis in his right shoulder.

The Nets coach said before the game against Oklahoma City Tuesday night that the organization and Irving “are on the same page” when it comes to diagnosis of the injury that has kept him out of games since Nov. 14.

“I mean the problem is, I’m not a medical expert and that’s one of the issues,” Atkinson said. “Bursitis and impingement? I need to get my medical book out that my mom used to have in the living room.

“We’re on the same page. I’m glad he was open and honest and spoke with you guys and was transparent. I think we’re good with that as an organization.”

On Saturday, Irving broke his 50-day silence and said there was some bursitis in his shoulder that could be impacting his recovery. He said that he was given a cortisone shot, but added if that did not work, arthroscopic surgery could be a possibility. Surgery would end his season.

On December 26, Atkinson denied a report that Irving had bursitis. Irving had been diagnosed with a shoulder impingement and originally was listed as day-to-day.

Irving has played in just 11 games, but has averaged a career-high 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per game for the Nets, who he joined this offseason after signing a four-year, $136.5 million deal.