Compared to most playoff contenders, the Nets are a low-wattage when it comes to star power once you get past All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell. Their greatest strength for the playoff push over the rest of the season is their depth, but the number of capable players on the roster also poses a problem for coach Kenny Atkinson, who chose to sit out veteran forwards Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jared Dudley on Saturday in Charlotte.

“You want to keep this group happy because we have such good chemistry,” Atkinson said. “We’re going to have to figure it out game to game, matchup to matchup, possession to possession. I think we’ve got to use the whole roster.”

Atkinson said the matchups the Nets faced against the Spurs Monday night at Barclays Center easily could have caused him to switch and insert Hollis-Jefferson or Dudley ahead of other players. He credited the Nets’ players for an unselfish, understanding attitude but admitted that only goes so far because they’re all competitors who believe they should be playing.

“Our guys want to be out there in the best spirit, but they’ve been great accepting that,” Atkinson said. “Jared Dudley said, ‘I’ll do whatever you want coach.’ I talked to Rondae a couple of days ago, ‘Whatever you need coach.’ That’s the type of group we have. It’s huge … I think I try to keep those guys involved. I’m talking to them, love them. It’s important that they know they’re a big part of the team.”

Injured Dinwiddie staying in shape

Spencer Dinwiddie (right thumb surgery) remains the only Net who is injured, but Atkinson said the Nets’ second-leading scorer is anxious to get back and is staying in shape. “He hasn’t been sitting in front of his TV or just in the training room doing nothing,” Atkinson said. “I think he wants this over. He’s been on an ultra-conditioning program led by our performance team, so I know he’s anxious to get back. He looks great.”