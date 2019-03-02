MIAMI — Sometimes, bad defense starts on offense, which is why Nets coach Kenny Atkinson blamed too many turnovers and poor shot selection for leading to two straight poor defensive efforts by the Nets in home losses to the Wizards and Hornets. Those are the factors Atkinson wanted his team to clean up against the Heat Saturday night at American Airlines Arena.

The Wizards scored 29 points off 16 Nets turnovers, and the Hornets scored 18 off 17 turnovers and took control in the second quarter when the Nets committed 11 of those turnovers. “I think when I look back at the Charlotte game I think a lot of it was our turnovers and shot selection, and that really leads to poor defensive transition,” Atkinson said. “It gets your spirit down a little, too, when you’re not making the right play offensively.

“This is playoff time and teams raise their level, so just playing good defense isn’t good enough. We have to take another step up, and the contests have to be a little better, the individual defense has got to be a little better. We’ve got to turn it up a notch. Just being OK, or good isn’t good enough right now with teams desperate to get in the playoffs.”

Atkinson said the Nets’ defensive rebounding also has slipped since January when they were playing good defense and were the NBA’s hottest team. “When we play good defense, we rebound the ball,” Atkinson said. I think our defensive rebounding has taken a hit. When you give teams multiple possessions, it’s tough. Then, I think the turnover rate has gone up a little bit. I’d like to see the splits between January and now, but my gut says we’ve been turning it over too much.

“I like what we do on defense. I think the zone has helped us. We’ve just got to get back to having that hit-first mentality on the rebounding end of it.”