Kenny Atkinson and Brooklyn Nets mutually agree to part ways

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson against the

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on March 6, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Head coach Kenny Atkinson and the Brooklyn Nets mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Saturday morning.

“After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team,” general manager Sean Marks said in a news release from the team.

Marks is scheduled to meet the media at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Nets are 28-34 this season and are in the seventh playoff spot in the East with 20 games left.

Atkinson, who grew up in Northport and played at St. Anthony's High School, coached the Nets for three-plus seasons, compiling a 118-190 record. He ranks third in franchise history for games coached and fourth in wins.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time," Marks said. "Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons. We are forever grateful for all of Kenny’s hard work and dedication to the Nets and the Brooklyn community. Kenny, Laura and the Atkinson family will always remain a part of our Nets family and we wish them nothing but the best in the future.”

Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach for the remainder of the season.

