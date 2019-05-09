Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has been named as one of five finalists for the Rudy Tomjanovich award as NBA coach of the year. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Joining Atkinson on the list of finalists for the coaching award are the Rockets' Mike D’Antoni, who was a mentor to Atkinson when D’Antoni was head coach of the Knicks and Atkinson was on his staff, Mike Malone of the Nuggets, the Pacers' Nate McMillan and Doc Rivers of the Clippers. One surprising omission was Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who has his team in the Eastern Conference finals in his first year since leaving Atlanta, where Atkinson also worked on his staff.

Of all the coaching finalists, Northport native Atkinson would have been the most unpredictable at the start of this season. In his first two seasons with the Nets, Atkinson improved from an NBA-worst record of 20-62 to 28- 54 in 2017-18. This past season, the Nets made a quantum leap to 42-40 and sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, a 50-percent increase in wins.

Known for his player development skills, Atkinson has developed a solid young core group that includes Lakers castoff D’Angelo Russell, who earned his first All-Star Game selection this season, and former G Leaguers Spencer Dinwiddie, a sixth man award contender, and Joe Harris, who led the NBA in three-point percentage during the regular season. Caris LeVert, who missed 42 games with a dislocated right ankle, emerged as a budding star, and second-year center Jarrett Allen and second-round rookie forward Rodions Kurucs both played in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend.

The Nets got off to a promising 6-8 start, but lost 10 of their next 12 after LeVert’s injury, including eight straight to fall to 8-18. They responded with a seven-game winning streak that began a stretch in which they went 19-5 from Dec. 7 to Jan. 25 and were the NBA’s hottest team in that span. The Nets were ousted from the first round of the playoffs by the 76ers in five games after winning the opener on the road.