Both Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin were ruled out of the Nets’ game against the Celtics to open the second half of the NBA season Thursday night at Barclays Center. Durant missed the previous nine games with a left hamstring strain and is projected to be out about two more weeks, and free-agent signee Griffin hasn’t played for a month and must rebuild his conditioning.

Asked about Durant’s progress with his left hamstring strain, coach Steve Nash said on Wednesday, "Kevin is getting better all the time, has a scan next week, and we’ll assess him then. But he hasn’t played in a month, so no matter what the scan says, there will still be an appropriate ramp up, trying to make sure we put him in a position to finish the season strong."

That suggests at least two weeks before Durant returns. As for Griffin, he last played for the Pistons on Feb. 12 before being placed on the bench while negotiating a buyout to become a free agent. He practiced fully with the Nets on Wednesday but will take time to prove he can play at peak efficiency.

"I’m not injured at all," Griffin said following practice. "I think it’s smart to ramp me up. I haven’t played in actually four weeks now. There’s no injury. Honestly, I’ll have to sit with the performance staff here. They’re putting a plan together, so my trust is in them and we’ll talk about it on Thursday or Friday and figure out an exact date."

Durant has not practiced in five-on-five sessions but is working in half-court sessions and not doing any high-speed, full-court running. The Nets have determined his left hamstring strain is not related to the right Achilles tendon rupture he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals that cost him the 2019-20 season.

"He is working individually and putting himself in a position to ramp up whenever the scan gives us the appropriate info," Nash said of Durant.