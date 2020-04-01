The four Brooklyn Nets players who had tested positive for COVID-19 are now symptom-free, Nets general manager Sean Marks said during a conference call Wednesday morning.

Kevin Durant reportedly was one of the four Nets players who had tested positive. The reports from two weeks ago said Durant was asymptomatic.

Marks said the entire traveling party has completed the 14-day home isolation and they still are social-distancing themselves.

Marks said he hasn't spoken with coaching candidates yet, but anticipates he will take a collaborative approach by speaking to players such as Durant, Kyrie Irving and others. But he noted that the end decision will be made by him and Nets management.

Marks said he can't give an answer on whether Durant or Irving would be able to play if the playoffs took place late in the summer. Both are continuing their rehab, but Marks hasn't physically seen them in three to four weeks, so it's difficult to gauge their progress..

Regarding free agency preparations, Marks said the timeline of the NBA calendar is uncertain, but it's "important to treat time wisely, do scouting, watch video and prepare financially for different scenarios."