Kevin Durant held out of Nets' lineup, then plays, then is pulled due to COVID-19 protocol

Kevin Durant of the Nets hits a three-point

Kevin Durant of the Nets hits a three-point shot during the second quarter against the Raptors at Barclays Center on Friday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Kevin Durant began Friday night’s game in isolation and ended it in isolation.

The only problem is the 19 minutes he played in between.

Durant, who was held out of the starting lineup due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol, was cleared to play about eight minutes into the game after going through contract tracing for possible COVID-19 exposure. But a little past midway through the third quarter, the league apparently changed its mind. A highly-frustrated Durant was taken out of the game as the Nets were in the middle of a tug of war against the Raptors. It's unclear what changed or if Durant could have potentially exposed teammates and opponents to the virus.

Durant scored eight points with five assists and six rebounds.

 
Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

