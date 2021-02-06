Confusion reigned supreme among the Nets when Kevin Durant was not cleared to start against the Raptors Friday night at Barclays Center, then was allowed to enter the game late in the first quarter and then was pulled in the third quarter after 19 minutes of action because of NBA medical and safety protocols.

Mild-mannered Joe Harris described the situation this way: "Confusing, frustrating. I mean, it's bizarre, right? For him to not start, and then be able to come in, play and then be taken out again. It really just doesn't make any sense . . . I would have said, ‘Hey, if he’s sitting for contact tracing, I mean, what the hell? He’s with all of us on the court.' "

James Harden had a similar reaction. He wondered why the game wasn’t postponed if Durant couldn’t play. Harden said the Nets "caught a rhythm" when Durant entered the game and they overcame a 17-point deficit, and after he was pulled, they "staggered" to a 123-117 loss.

"It’s just overwhelming, it’s frustrating," Harden said.

Durant was not permitted to accompany the Nets, who are one of five NBA teams yet to have a game postponed, to Philadelphia to face the 76ers Saturday night. In early January, Durant sat out a week and missed three games because a close associate tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, which Durant previously contracted last March.

The NBA issued a statement Friday night saying Durant had tested negative for the virus three times in a 24-hour period, including two PCR tests that day. A person he interacted with that afternoon had an inconclusive pregame test, causing Durant to be held out before being allowed to play when the inconclusive result returned. But when a subsequent test of the person Durant contacted came back positive, he was removed.

Several Nets questioned why they were allowed to play against the Raptors and travel to Philadelphia after being in contact with Durant. Based on information from a source familiar with the medical protocols involved, the fact Durant tested negative meant that no one else on the Nets or Raptors had come in contact with someone who tested positive.

The league only pulls out players who have been in contact with someone who tested positive for 15 minutes within less than six feet and they were unmasked. If a deeper investigation reveals that was not the case, Durant might return to action quickly. But if the situation meets that criteria, he will face a quarantine similar to the weeklong one he endured in early January.

That obviously would be a very unfortunate situation for the Nets, who face another back-to-back set on Tuesday in Detroit and then home on Wednesday against the Pacers. They begin a five-game West Coast trip next Saturday at Golden State, where Durant last played before signing as a free agent with the Nets in 2019.

"I hope that we don’t lose him for the week, but I’m not exactly sure right now," Nets coach Steve Nash said of Durant’s uncertain status. "We’re still trying to filter what kind of information we can gather and the type of parameters around the decision."