The stars shined bright Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 49 points to lead the Bucks to a 117-114 victory over the Nets and Kevin Durant, who tied his season-high with 42 points. According to ESPN, it was the third time in NBA history when two former MVPs scored 40 in a game against each other.

The other two games involved Wilt Chamberlain and Bob Pettit in 1962. Chamberlain had 65 to Pettit’s 49 on Feb. 27, 1962, and he scored 53 to Pettit’s 45 on Nov. 29, 1962. Pettit scored 42 and 51 in two 1961 games when Chamberlain finished with 39 both times.

The point is Antetokounmpo and Durant put on a rare show not witnessed in 59 years. And they face each other again in a rematch Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

For Durant, it simply felt good to be involved in a meaningful game after sitting out last season to recover from Achilles tendon surgery and then missing another 37 games this season because of various injuries and medical protocols.

Asked why he was able to smile after missing a potential game-tying three at the buzzer, Durant said, "I’m just excited I get a chance to play after being off for so long with injuries. Any game, especially games where it comes down to the wire, I’m super-excited just to be a part of those and tonight was one of those nights."

Antetokounmpo insisted he was not dueling with Durant. "I was not going back and forth with KD," said Antetokounmpo, who hit 21 of his 36 shots. "Nobody in this world can go back and forth with KD. He’s been one of the greatest scorers to ever play the game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"You have to be able to do it together as a unit, to be able to guard him, to make it tough on him. I was not going back and forth with KD. I was just trying to do my job, get to my spots and execute and help my team win."

Antetokounmpo complained the Nets guarded him one-on-one to force him to score while taking away his opportunities as a playmaker. Obviously, he scored just enough for a three-point win. At the same time, he acknowledged the satisfaction of beating a Nets team led by Durant and Kyrie Irving.

"Playing against the greats – both of them champions, great scorers – you want to be a part of games like this," Antetokounmpo said. "Growing up, you want to play against the best and coming down to the wire, going back and forth, that’s what you always dreamed about.

"It’s a great game, great show for the crowd. But at the end of the day, we have to go watch film, we have to get better…I was very proud of my teammates and the way that we defended. KD had 42, but they were tough for him. He’s just unbelievable. That’s what he does, but the way we defended, the way we switched, we did a great job. It’s over. Great game. We play them in two days."