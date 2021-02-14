The Nets’ season-long roller coaster ride took another precipitous dip Sunday night when the team announced forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain and "will miss at least the next two games while he receives treatment."

Durant missed three games last week while in quarantine as a result of COVID-19 contact tracing, but he returned Saturday night at Golden State to play in the Nets’ dominant 134-117 victory over his former team. That marked only the sixth time in the month since the Nets acquired James Harden that the Big 3 of Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving had played together.

That was the first of a five-game West Coast trip for the Nets (16-12) that continues Monday at Sacramento and Tuesday at Phoenix. The hope was the Nets’ three superstars might play together consistently to build chemistry.

"You know, that might be the kiss of death to say ‘Oh, yeah, here we go, everything's going be smooth sailing from here on out,’" coach Steve Nash joked when asked about that opportunity. "Obviously, that's what we're hoping for is that we can have a long, long stretch with consistency in our lineup to get that opportunity to see who we are, where we're going, and how we're going to get there."

As fate would have it, Durant’s return lasted exactly one game.