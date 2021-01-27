Nets work overtime to defeat tough young Hawks

The Nets faced a tough uphill climb against the young Hawks, who got an assist from an officiating crew that sent them to the foul line repeatedly, but the Nets rallied in overtime to pull out a 132-128 victory Wednesday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Down by seven early in the fourth quarter and with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sitting on the bench, the Nets put together a 16-4 run to take a 99-95 lead on a James Harden three with 7:55 left to play. Until that point, the Nets had just four bench points, but they got 11 from the reserves in that span.

Durant and Irving returned to join Harden with the Nets still holding a two-point lead, but the lead would change hands four times before Cam Reddish scored on a short floater to tie it at 116 with 28.6 seconds left before Harden missed a step-back three for the win to send the game to overtime.

The Nets opened the overtime with a 13-7 run that was fueled by steals by Joe Harris and Jeff Green to take a 129-123 lead with 1:25 left on a Durant jam. DeAndre Hunter missed a potential tying three-pointer for the Hawks with 30.2 seconds to go. Durant missed a three, but Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot grabbed the rebound to set up the clinching free throws by Harden with 4.6 seconds left for a 131-126 lead.

Durant led the Nets (12-8) with 32 points, Harden added 31 plus eight rebounds and 15 assists, Irving had 26 points and they got a boost from the bench with 12 from Bruce Brown and 11 from Jeff Green. The Hawks (9-9) were topped by Trae Young with 28 points, 24 from Reddish and 21 each from DeAndre Hunter and John Collins. They also had a 25-for-28 effort at the foul line.

"They are a difficult matchup," Nets coach Steve Nash said of the Hawks. "They have a lot of shooters, they have length. The have two great rollers, one in [Clint] Capela with his length and size and John Collins with his quickness, mobility, athleticism and shooting all around. They are a tough matchup, and we are going to have our hands full. We need to figure out some things defensively against a team that has been difficult for us to guard."

The teams traded the lead back and forth eight times in the opening period, which ended with the Hawks holding a 27-26 lead. Irving had 11 first-quarter points, but Harden became more aggressive at the start of the second quarter, scoring 11 of the Nets’ first 13 points, including every point in an 8-0 surge that pushed the Nets’ lead to 39-34.

The Hawks responded with a 10-0 run, including five points from Hunter to take a 49-43 lead before the Nets fought back to tie the score at 55 at halftime. At that point the Nets had a mere two bench points courtesy of a Brown layup with 40 seconds to go before the break. Although the Nets contained Young to just nine first-half points, Hunter shook loose for 15 first-half points and Reddish added 14 off the bench. The Hawks also got to the foul line to make 14 of 15 compared to a 5-for-6 effort by the Nets.

After the Nets took a brief lead midway through the third period, the Hawks put together a 7-0 spurt to regain control at 83-77. The period ended with the Hawks holding an 87-83 edge, but the difference clearly was at the foul line, where the Hawks were 22 of 24 compared to 8 of 10 by the Nets, which was a source of obvious frustration.