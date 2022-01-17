CLEVELAND — It was an awkward play. The Pelicans’ Herbert Jones drove into backpedaling Bruce Brown, who fell into teammate Kevin Durant’s left leg on Saturday night at Barclays Center. Durant’s leg didn’t appear to flex backward too severely, but he immediately left the game and then was diagnosed with a sprained MCL that reportedly will keep him out four to six weeks.

Coach Steve Nash declined to confirm that timeline before the Nets faced the Cavaliers in an MLK Day matinee at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and he also declined to disclose the grade of the sprain, but he said Durant will be out for "weeks," not days.

"I think these things can be very innocuous looking from the outside, but the wrong angle, the wrong timing can be pretty dangerous," Nash said of Durant’s injury. "It’s just a really unfortunate play."

James Harden just passed the one-year anniversary of his trade to the Nets, but he, Durant and Kyrie Irving played only two games together this season and 16 total since the trade occurred. Durant will likely be out at least through the All-Star break, which begins Feb. 18. The Nets play 23 games after the break, but Irving only is eligible to play eight of them because he can’t play in New York or Toronto so long as he remains unvaccinated.

Asked how the Big 3 are supposed to develop any cohesion before the playoffs, Nash said, "We don’t know. If they get a bunch of games together, great. If they don’t, we play the cards we’re dealt. It’s a little bit out of our hands, and we just have to do the best we can. We can’t cry about it."

Harris won't return during trip

Harris (ankle surgery rehab) is traveling with the Nets on their four-game road trip, but Nash said he just has begun light shooting and will not play on this trip . . . Nic Claxton (left hamstring soreness) is day-to-day and might play later on the trip.