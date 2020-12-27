Nets rally falls short in Charlotte

After two opening blowout victories, the Nets looked like an unbeateable juggernaut. But the previously winless Hornets quickly disabused the Nets of that notion with a 106-104 victory Sunday night in Charlotte.

The Nets (2-1) return to Barclays Center on Monday night to face the Memphis Grizzlies in their first back-to-back set of the season.

For the first time in the young season, the Nets found themselves trailing by five going to the final period. The Nets cut their deficit to 84-81 on a three-pointer by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. But then, Gordon Hayward scored seven points in a 13-0 run to give the Hornets a 97-81 lead before Kevin Durant finally buried a three-pointer to stem the tide.

Durant then made two of three foul shots at the 6:47 mark to cut the deficit to 97-86. A Jarrett Allen putback cut the Hornets’ lead to single digits at 97-88. Finally, the Nets made a defensive stand to fuel what turned into a 12-0 Nets run to pull within 97-93 before a Cody Martin layup for the Hornets.

Kyrie Irving scored five straight Nets points to trigger a 6-2 surge to make it a 101-99 deficit with 2:20 remaining. But Devonte Graham responded with a left-wing three for the Hornets with 1:51 to go. The Nets’ next two possessions ended with their 18th and 19th turnovers before a corner three from Luwawu-Cabarrot with 40.4 seconds left brought the Nets within 104-102. P.J. Washington then missed a pair of foul shots.

The Nets then put the ball in Durant’s hands and he missed a baseline jumper to tie with seven seconds left. Terry Rozier put it out of reach with a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds left.

Durant topped the Nets with 29 points, Irving added 25, Joe Harris had 13 and Luwawu-Cabarrot had 11 points, all in the fourth quarter. Gordon Hayward led the Hornets (1-2) with 28 points, and Rozier added 19.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Through their first two games, the Nets had the No. 1 defensive rating in the league, and they were No. 1 in points allowed (97.0), opponent field goal percentage (.376) and blocks per game (8.5).

New coach Steve Nash emphasized defense and barely practiced offense during the Nets' abbreviated training camp. Apparently, his message got through. Superstars Durant and Irving, in particular, have been surprisingly strong on the defensive end.

"I think for the most part we're helping each other out," Durant, said. "You know, we’re kind of putting out fires throughout the possession. Some stuff is instinct, some stuff is just natural feel for the defense. But everybody's on one string. Guys are just making smart IQ plays, as well, so we got to keep that up. We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds early on, and we turned the ball over. But if we can take care of that and control that, we’ll be solid."

The Hornets were coming off two opening losses, and their sense of desperation showed from the outset. The opening quarter was tightly contested throughout, and the game remained that way until Durant scored nine straight Nets points in a 12-7 surge for a 42-37 lead. But the Nets led only 50-48 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Spencer Dinwiddie left the game with what was diagnosed as a strained right knee even though he suffered no contact on the play.

The Nets found themselves in a battle later in the third period when they went down 71-63 before coming back to tie it up at 74 on a pair of foul shots by Jarrett Allen. The Hornets responded with an 8-3 surge to take an 82-77 lead heading to the final period.