With Kevin Durant in quarantine after being exposed to someone infected with COVID-19, Nets coach Steve Nash called on his team for an inspired effort and he reinforced that message by replacing three other starters in addition to Durant. The wakeup call was received loud and clear by the Nets, who responded with a dominant 130-96 victory Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

Veteran Jeff Green started at forward in place of Durant, Jarrett Allen replaced DeAndre Jordan at center, Taurean Prince took over at small forward for Joe Harris and Bruce Brown started at shooting guard in place of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. The only regular starter was Kyrie Irving, who made his first nine shots on his way to a 29-point game to lead the Nets (4-4) to their resounding win.

Caris LeVert came off the bench to drop 24 points, and Allen had 19 points, 18 rebounds and two blocked shots for the Nets, who shot 55.9% percent from the field and 38.9% from three-point range. Donovan Mitchell topped the Jazz with 31 points, but they were held to 38.8% shooting, were outrebounded 51-42, were outscored in the paint, 68-40, and 66-33 in bench points.

It wasn’t the loss of Durant that triggered the wholesale lineup change by Nash. Four losses in the previous five games was plenty of reason for a shakeup. Nash previously said he would experiment with different lineups, and he obviously wasn’t kidding.

Discussing the Nets’ problems with defense, rebounding and turnovers before the game, Nash said, "We just have to be tough and physical and have that desire to compete for every board. You can’t really replace Kevin, you can’t replace his length. So, we have to make up for it collectively and with our spirit and energy . . . We’re just going to have to try and scrap and will ourselves into more rebounds."

The energy Allen brought to the starting lineup at the center position was evident from the outset. He was active at both ends early, stepping up to the challenge of taking on Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert. Brown, Prince and Green all obviously brought a defensive mentality, and Irving was on fire offensively making all seven of his first-quarter shots including four three-pointers for 18 points in the period as the Nets built a 35-14 lead that represented their biggest lead in any quarter this season.

In the second quarter, the Nets ran their lead to a high of 26 points, and Irving ran his shooting streak to 9 of 9 before missing his next three. He still had 22 points by halftime, and the Nets had a 63-44 lead. The Nets had a 27-18 lead in rebounds, 36-22 in paint points and 20-7 in bench points in a dominant half.

Allen just kept getting better in the third quarter, blocking two Gobert shots at the rim while getting to the rim at the other end for consecutive layups that gave the Nets a 74-55 lead. LeVert got hot late in the third quarter, scoring 14 points in an 18-12 run that gave the Nets a commanding 98-73 lead going to the fourth quarter.