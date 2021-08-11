When Kevin Durant agreed to a four-year extension worth $192 million that will keep him with the Nets through the 2026-27 season, that was just the first step toward ensuring the organization maintains its core of three superstars well into the future.

General manager Sean Marks boldly predicted on Wednesday that the Nets will reach agreement on contract extensions for Kyrie Irving and James Harden by training camp.

"This is franchise-changing when you can lock a person like Kevin up and he wants to commit to being here for the foreseeable future," Marks said during a media conference call.

Irving is eligible for a four-year extension worth $186.6 million that would begin in 2022-23. Harden is eligible for a three-year extension worth $161 million that would start in 2023-24.

"As it pertains to Ky and James, we’re having those conversations with them," Marks said. "These are opportunities for us to sit down and break bread together, meet with [Nets owner] Joe Tsai and really get on the same page. But I feel very confident that first day of training camp we’ll be looking at those three in particular being signed, sealed and delivered and being a part of the Brooklyn Nets for a long time to come."

During free agency, Marks added a major piece to the Nets’ core when he used the mid-level exception to sign free agent Patty Mills to a two-year deal worth $12 million. Mills was coveted by several teams, but it helped that Marks had a relationship with Mills from their days together in the Spurs' organization.

"He had multiple suitors out there, and I think Patty wanted to come here, wanted to be a part of this and chose Brooklyn and the Nets," Marks said. "We’re absolutely thrilled. His style of play will fit seamlessly with how Steve [Nash] is running things and what our needs are both offensively and defensively.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I don’t think people realize how good a defender Patty can be. He’s a gnat, he’s a pain out there. He’s going to get up into people . . . He’s obviously played on championship teams, he’s been around high-level players, and he’s coming into this on an all-time high."

Marks was referring to the fact Mills led Australia with 42 points in the Olympic bronze-medal game, which was that country’s first medal in basketball.

At this stage, Marks said the Nets’ roster is "90% complete, 99% complete." Asked about reports he has shopped backup center DeAndre Jordan, Marks admitted he has taken calls as part of his job.

"Whether the roster looks the same in a month or two, I really don’t know, but as it stands now, DeAndre certainly is part of the roster, part of this team moving forward," Marks said.

Marks expressed satisfaction about re-signing free agents Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown as well as adding veterans James Johnson, DeAndre’ Bembry and Jevon Carter. But the Nets’ title prospects depend to a large extent on how Harden recovers from his hamstring injury and how Irving comes back from a severe ankle injury suffered in the playoffs.

"I have no doubt by the time training camp rolls around, that the guys will be live on the court together playing and working out," Marks said. "From a health standpoint, there’s no reason to be concerned about either one."

Notes & quotes: The Nets scored a 97-91 win over the Bucks in Summer League. First-round rookies Cam Thomas (22 points) and Day’Ron Sharpe (11 points, 8 rebounds in 17 minutes, plus-10) led the way. Describing Sharpe’s rebounding, coach Jordan Ott said, "You could feel it from Day 1 in his draft workout, and we see it every day in practice: his motor to go get it."