The uproar about Rockets superstar James Harden forcing a trade to the Nets has died down, and the organization on Monday issued formal statements announcing previously reported signings of their own free-agent Joe Harris and newcomer Jeff Green. So, it appears the Nets’ roster is pretty well set for the opening of training camp on Dec. 1 with the first formal practice not taking place until Dec. 6.

As this abbreviated NBA offseason draws to a close, it’s fair to say the Nets’ major acquisition really was going to be Kevin Durant all along. Yes, Durant and Kyrie Irving actually signed with the Nets as free agents more than a year ago, but Durant missed the entire season while rehabbing from right Achilles tendon surgery. Even Irving was limited to a mere 20 appearances before undergoing shoulder surgery.

So, the real source of excitement for Nets fans is the long-awaited prospect of seeing Durant and Irving take the floor together when the season starts on Dec. 22. The two are in Brooklyn now, and the excitement in the voice of general manager Sean Marks was palpable in a couple of recent interviews, including a media Zoom conference call and a one-on-one with YES Network.

"I don’t think anybody is more excited than Kevin himself to get back on the court," Marks told YES. "As it pertains to how those guys look, from what we’ve seen of them, they’ve been back in our gym now for [several] days, being around the feedback from the performance team and how they’ve looked preparing has been terrific.

"So, I know they’re hungry. They’re putting themselves in a great place to succeed. As I’ve said a couple times before, it’s been nothing short of remarkable to watch Kevin’s development and the way he’s attacked his rehabilitation over the course of the last year. We’re all champing at the bit and very excited to see him out there, to see the entire group out there. But I think that pales in comparison to how he’s feeling."

On the conference call with media covering the Nets, Marks emphasized he expects to work "hand-in-hand" with Durant in terms of monitoring his workload and providing help. Given the surplus of rotation players at the guard and small forward positions, it seems logical Durant will be the stretch power forward the Nets have lacked rather than play small forward, as he did most often with Golden State. The addition of Green gives the Nets a veteran backup for Durant, and Nets veterans Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs also can play the four.

"Kevin has been so diligent in his rehab and working with the performance team, and as I’ve mentioned, how he’s attacked it has been inspiring to say the least," Marks said. "So, we’re going to have to be careful with Kevin [and] just all of our guys and just continue to monitor them. That’s why depth is so important. Guys will get opportunities to play, and we’ll track that load as it goes. Kevin knowing his body and knowing what’s at stake here, a lot will be dictated by how he’s feeling and the response that he’s giving back to us."

New Nets guards Landry Shamet and Bruce Brown, who were acquired in a three-team trade last week had the opportunity to work out with Durant and Irving recently and were impressed by their condition.

"They looked great," Shamet said. "KD looks great. Kyrie looks great. I’m not them, so, I don’t know where they’re at or if they’re all the way [back from injury]. But from the outside looking in, they look really good."

That’s the best news Nets fans possibly can hear after all the offseason moves.