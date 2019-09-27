The Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era officially started for the Nets on Friday morning.

Durant and Irving both signed with the Nets in free agency over the summer but hadn’t spoken publicly yet. That changed on Friday when the superstars met with the media.

Irving, who agreed to a four-year deal worth $141 million, said he had the Nets high on his list of teams when free agency started.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be here,” Irving said Friday. “I reached out when free agency started to let them know I was interested and had some pieces to bring in.”

One of those pieces was Durant, who agreed to a four-year deal worth $164 million. Durant, however, isn’t expected to play this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals while playing with the Warriors. Durant hadn’t played since suffering a right calf injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, and there was criticism about whether Durant had been rushed back to play in the Finals.

Irving said Durant wasn’t ready to return in the Finals and added that he’ll make sure Durant doesn’t rush back to play for the Nets this season.

“I don’t want anything like that to happen again,” Irving said. “I will make sure there is no pressure on him. I want him to be 101 percent healthy.”

Durant said he appreciates how Irving and others want to protect him since he got hurt, but said, “I make my own decisions.” He reiterated that whether or not he plays this season will be his call.

Durant also talked about what he wants to bring to the Nets.

“Just be a teammate,” he said. “Come in, work hard in my rehab. Hopefully, that sends a message out. Try to take it a day at a time.”

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said Durant’s presence already has made a huge difference.

“From when he walked in the room in free agency, it’s a different vibe, it’s a different aura,” Atkinson said “He’s going to help all of us get better, including coaches. Already, we’ve had great conversations.”

Irving played the past two seasons with the Celtics and said last fall that he hoped to remain with Boston when he became a free agent. But Irving, who grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, as a Nets fan, said his grandfather’s death prompted him to reevaluate his future.

Irving said that he, Durant and veteran center DeAndre Jordan, who also ended up signing with the Nets, spoke at 4:16 a.m. on June 30, the opening day of free agency, and decided they wanted to spend the rest of their careers together. The trio decided the Nets were the perfect team to join with a young core of talented players.

Durant said he only considered other teams for a “couple of seconds, but, ultimately, I want to be here.” Durant said he researched Atkinson and loved his genuine approach.

He also recounted the conversation he had with Irving and Jordan about joining the Nets.

“Are we ready to do it? Everybody was like, ‘Yeah’,” said Durant, who added that he was ready to play for another team.

Irving suffered a left side facial fracture during a workout earlier this week but didn’t show any signs of the injury on Friday.

Atkinson discussed the evolution of his relationship with Irving.

“It’s as good as it can be,” Atkinson said. “His basketball IQ is a very high level. I can’t wait to see where that relationship goes.”