The NBA announced on Monday that it is fining the Nets $50,000 for breaking both New York City and NBA COVID protocols by allowing Irving into the team locker room during their game on Sunday.

Irving, who is unvaccinated, has not been able to play at Barclays Center all season because of the city’s private sector mandate. A week ago, the city loosened its rules to the point where fans no longer have to be vaccinated, but workers do.

Irving sat in a courtside seat across from the Nets’ bench during their win over the Knicks. That was OK with the city and the league. What wasn’t was when Irving entered the locker room at halftime since he is not allowed to be in a workplace environment, which includes the locker room.

Also on Monday, Kevin Durant issued a statement through the Nets public relations department clarifying comments he made about New York City Mayor Eric Adams in his postgame news conference Sunday.

"The last two years have been a difficult and painful time for New Yorkers, as well as a very confusing time with the changing landscape of the rules and mandates," the statement read.

"I do appreciate the task the Mayor has in front of him with all the city has been through. My frustration with the situation doesn’t change the fact that I will always be committed to helping the communities and cities I live in and play in."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Sunday, after scoring 53 points against the Knicks, Durant was much less deferential to the mayor, calling him "Eric" several times in his news conference and criticizing him for a confusing vaccine policy that allows Irving to attend a game but not play in it.

Notes & quotes: Irving will be back on the court Tuesday with the Nets as his vaccination status is not a problem in Orlando. Unless the New York mandate changes, Irving can play in only four of the team’s remaining 14 games . . . Seth Curry, who was a last-minute scratch Sunday because of a sore left ankle, is listed as questionable for the Orlando game. Nets coach Steve Nash said that the early 1 p.m. tipoff time of the Knicks-Nets game was a big factor in Curry not playing, which may bode well for his availability Tuesday night.