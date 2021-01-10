After missing the previous three games, Kevin Durant was released from COVID-19 quarantine on Sunday and rushed back to join the Nets against his former Thunder team at Barclays Center. But fellow superstar Kyrie Irving remained out for "personal reasons" for a third straight game, and the Nets offered no timeline for his eventual return to the lineup.

"Ky is still on personal leave," coach Steve Nash said when he spoke to the media before the Nets' 129-116 loss Sunday night. "All the communication between Ky and the organization, I’m going to keep private, and I’m sure you’ll hear from him at some point … I’m not going to go into any of the talks with Ky. That’s just a private matter."

In contrast to the Irving situation, Nash made it clear he was just glad to get Durant back in the fold, but backup guard Tyler Johnson remained in quarantine at least until the Nets face the Nuggets at home on Tuesday.

"Kevin is excited," Nash said. "He was devastated to have to sit out. We all know he loves the game and loves to hoop. So, he’s excited to be back, and obviously, I’m one happy coach to have him back. So, I’m thrilled to see him get his legs back under him."

Durant was a powerful presence with 36 points and 11 rebounds, but the Nets sorely missed Irving as they blew a 15-point second-quarter lead and permitted a 33-point turnaround at one point.

It was the second straight loss for the Nets (5-6), who also got 21 points from Caris LeVert and 15 points and 10 rebounds from Jarrett Allen. Shea Gilgeous Alexander led the Thunder (5-4) with 31 points. They also got 25 from Queens native Hamidou Diallo off the bench plus 22 from Al Horford.

LeVert, who was coming off a 43-point performance during a loss Friday in Memphis and who was averaging 31 points in three total games Irving missed earlier this season, started at point guard in Irving’s place. Asked when "personal issues" might begin to affect the collective goal of the group, Nash ignored the question, but he responded to the notion that all the time off early in the season might set back Irving, who is averaging 27.1 points per game.

"No, I don’t worry about Kyrie falling out of rhythm," Nash said. "He’s a brilliant basketball player, and when he comes back, I’m sure it won’t take him long to be himself. Whenever he’s back, you know, I think he’ll be himself relatively quickly. So that’s not a concern."

Durant was averaging 28.2 points through his first six appearances and scored at least 28 in five of those games. Nash was looking forward to having him fresh for a stretch of 13 games in 24 days that began against the Thunder. Because of the lack of practice time this season, Nash said the Nets have to learn each other on the fly in real games.

"We’ll learn from having Kevin only in the lineup tonight and not Kyrie, but we can learn every night," Nash said. "We just have to continue to chip away and get better every single night. These games are valuable for the wins and losses, but they’re like one of the only chances we get to learn about ourselves."

Durant picked up where he left off as he and LeVert each had 10 points in the irst quarter as the Nets ran up a 41-29 lead. A Taurean Prince three-pointer top open the second quarter gave the Nets their largest first-half lead at 15 points.

But the Thunder responded with an extended 22-7 run to tie the score at 51 with 3:51 left in the half. Over the last part of that span, the Nets missed eight straight shots and committed five turnovers, but a 12-4 surge helped them maintain a 63-57 halftime lead.Everything went south for the Nets in a third quarter in which the Thunder outscored them, 37-18, to build a 94-81 lead entering the fourth. Starting late in the third to early in the fourth, the Thunder put together a 17-2 run, including six points from Diallo to build a 101-83 lead with 10:35 left to play.