Down by one in the final seconds, the Nets trusted their superstars to pull out a win, but Kyrie Irving missed a three-pointer and Kevin Durant rebounded and then missed a jumper in the paint. The Nets lost for the fourth time in five games by a 123-122 score to the Wizards Sunday night at Barclays Center, and they fell below .500 at 3-4

Early in the final period, the teams were tied at 99 when the Nets were bitten by the rebounding problems that have plagued them early in the season. They gave up three offensive rebounds on one possession before Russell Westbrook scored to trigger a surge that saw the Wizards build a 109-103 lead on another Westbrook basket with 6:24 left to play.

But Durant scored six straight points to begin an 11-2 Nets burst that gave them a 114-111 lead on a layup by Irving with 4:29 left to play. The Wizards responded with seven straight points for a 118-114 lead with 3:10 to go, but the Nets came back to lead by a point three times in the final two minutes, the last on a layup by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with 28.2 seconds to play.

After Bradley Beal missed a three, the Wizards got the offensive rebound and scored on a go-ahead dunk by Thomas Bryant with 14.8 second left. That set the stage for a pair of misses by the Nets’ big two at the end.

It was a tough way to end after Irving scored 30 points to go with 10 assists and Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Beal topped the Wizards (2-5) with 27 points and 10 rebounds, Westbrook added 24 and 10 assists and Bryant totaled 21 and 14 rebounds.

The Nets came into the game having lost three of four. They split a back-to-back set at home against the Hawks but got away from their defensive principles in both games. In Friday’s loss, they shot only 7-of-37 from three-point range and that are offensive outage fed into their defensive problems to the point where veteran Jeff Green delivered a postgame message to his teammates.

"When we are on top of our game on the defensive side, it is going to be tough to beat us because we have guys that can score the ball," Green said. "So, defense is where it’s at for us. Rebounding is where it’s at for us.

"We just have to focus on Sunday when we play the Wizards. They’re a team that’s hungry, so, we’ve got to be ready."

The Nets continued to struggle one the offensive end in the opening period when they shot only 38.1%, but they only trailed, 29-28, because they held the Wizards to 36.7% shooting. But starting near the end of the first period, the Nets committed three turnovers in five straight empty possessions to fuel a 12-0 run that gave the Wizards a 40-28 lead early in the second quarter.

Midway through the second period, the Nets put together a 17-6 run that was fueled by some great play by Irving, who had three assists plus a jumper in the paint as the Nets came back to tie the game at 55 on a three-pointer by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

The Nets surged at the end of the second quarter for a 71-70 halftime lead. The Nets total 43 points in the period, but they gave up 41 to the Wizards, so, the game had the makings of a high-scoring shootout.

The Nets built a five-point lead midway through the third quarter but then fell into a ballhandling funk. They committed six turnovers on their final 10 possessions of the third quarter to trail, 94-93, heading to the fourth quarter.