The key to the Nets’ season and their playoff hopes might very well come down to how they manage Kevin Durant’s minutes, and the plan they devised for his comeback against the Suns in a 128-119 victory Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center worked to perfection.

Durant was coming off a three-game absence for a left thigh contusion. Earlier this season, he missed 23 games for a strained left hamstring. So he was playing just his 25th game in two years because he sat out last season recovering from Achilles tendon surgery.

Durant did not start, but he scored 33 points while playing 28 minutes, including 20 minutes in the second half when he started the half and sat for two brief two-minute stretches.

"I just deal with it and adapt to the situation," Durant said of the game plan coach Steve Nash used. "Coach asked me today if I wanted to start or come off the bench. I felt like it would be a bigger challenge for me to focus and lock in if I came off the bench, so I just wanted to see how that worked.

"If I shot bad, I probably would have been [upset] that I came off the bench, but I was able to knock down some shots. But it was a solid exercise for me to ease back into the swing of things."

Durant entered the game with 8:00 left in the second quarter. He hit his first shot and scored nine first-half points on 4-for-6 shooting.

Asked if he will stick with that plan the next couple of games, Nash said, "We want to continue to have the flexibility to decide game-to-game what’s the best output for him. Tonight, we made sure that, although he’d load on second-half minutes, he would have plenty of breaks. He came out twice and had a quarter break in between, so we just tried to manage it that way."