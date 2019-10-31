The Nets will have to wait until next season to see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together.

Durant appeared on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ Thursday morning and said that he doesn’t plan on playing this season as he continues to rehab from right Achilles tendon surgery.

When asked if he has completely ruled out the possibility that he can return this season, Durant answered, “Yeah.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had follow-up questions.

“You’re done? We won’t see you at all this year in a Brooklyn Nets uniform?” Smith asked.

“No, I don’t plan on it,” Durant answered.

Earlier in the interview, Smith asked Durant when he’s coming back and if it’s possible he could come back this season.

“Not right now,” Durant said. “I’m not thinking about it. Just rehabbing every day. It’s still a slow process so I’m grinding.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nets general manager Sean Marks said last month that the team didn’t expect Durant to play this season.

“With Kevin, I think what we’re going to say is the expectations are that he’ll be out for the year,” Marks said before training camp opened. “We’re not going to plan on him playing … Ultimately, Kevin will have a large say in when he comes back and how he’s feeling. The expectation is for him to be out.”

Durant told Yahoo Sports in August that he didn’t know if he’d be able to play at some point this season.

Durant joined Irving and DeAndre Jordan in choosing to sign with the Nets in free agency in July. Durant, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in June, agreed to a four-year deal with the Nets.

Durant said in the First Take appearance that a dispute last season with teammate Draymond Green contributed to him deciding to leave the Golden State Warriors for Brooklyn.

“Definitely,” Durant said. “For sure. I’m not going to lie about it.”