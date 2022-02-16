Kevin Durant likely will not be back right after the All-Star Game, Steve Nash said, as the Nets plan to be especially cautious with their superstar in the hopes of avoiding any future setbacks.

Durant, who hasn’t played since Jan. 15, suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee and began ramping up on-court work last week. Entering Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, the Nets were 3-13 without him.

"There’s obviously a small chance" he comes back right after the All-Star Game, in the Feb. 24 game against the Celtics, Nash said, "but we want to be really careful because a setback would be tough . . .

"We don’t want to jeopardize [his health] and have a setback where he misses another six to 12 games, so I think we’ll be cautious coming out of the break. There’s a chance he could play but I think it’s more likely that we don’t get our hopes up that he’s going to play the first game out of the break."

The Nets do have another star in the wings in Ben Simmons, but there also is no timetable on his return to the court. Simmons hasn’t played since last year’s Eastern Conference semifinal and is still being assessed, Nash said. Simmons was at shootaround Wednesday but mostly just observing, Nash said, adding that he hasn’t been able to tell what type of shape Simmons is in yet. Simmons' progression will be similar to that of a player coming back from injury, he said.

"He gets back on the court, we continue the assessment process. [When he reaches barriers, we allow more, until he’s crossed the line on all the different parameters and high intensity, consecutive high intensity workouts [to the point] where our performance team trusts that he's safe enough not only to perform but to recover and to withstand the demands of the game," Nash said.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fellow Australian Patty Mills, who’s known Simmons since they were young, told ESPN that the 25-year-old swingman has a "fire built up underneath him" after not playing all season.

"I see a real hunger-ness from him," Mills said. "His demeanor and his desire not only to get back on the floor but make a significant impact."

Nash agreed with Mills’ assessment.

"I think he's excited at the opportunity, and I think he sees that he can really be a good fit with this group and the style of play," he said. "So, I think not only is he hungry to play basketball again, but I think he also sees a real opportunity to play his best basketball in this environment."

Harris in injury limbo

Nash would not rule out the possibility that Joe Harris, who’s recovering from ankle surgery and experienced a setback last month, might need another surgery.

"I think everything’s on the table at this point," he said. "We hope that he comes back, but we have no idea where this is going to go at this point. We’re just continuing his rehab and hopefully we get some good signs and positive signs soon, but I have no update other than that."