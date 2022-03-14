Twenty-four hours removed from the spectacle that was the Nets' win over the Knicks on Sunday, it’s just sinking in how underappreciated Kevin Durant’s 53-point game was.

It’s worth taking another look at the performance that Durant turned in while Kyrie Irving was grabbing the headlines watching in street clothes from courtside.

Durant scored 53 points and his team needed every one of them. It marked the eighth time in his career that Durant has scored 50 or more points. It was the second-highest scoring game of his career, eclipsed only by a 54-point performance he hadon Jan. 17, 2014, against Golden State when he was playing for Oklahoma City. It was Durant’s second 50-plus game as a Net; he scored 51 at Detroit last Dec. 12.

"Kevin is, what can you say, his career speaks for himself," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after the Nets' 110-107 win at Barclays Center. "When he gets rolling like that, you have to play him with your whole team and make him work for his points."

Added Nets coach Steve Nash: "Kevin was unbelievable, obviously. Carried us. Made a lot of big plays. Rebounds, assists, the whole deal. He was Kevin Durant on full display."

Durant, who scored the last seven points of the game, including the tiebreaking three-pointer with :56.3 left, was 19-for-37 overall, made 11 of 12 free throws and dished out nine assists. His teammates said there were times they were tempted to stand back in awe as Durant took over the game.

"It’s hard not to watch," Bruce Brown said. "They were sending three guys over and still he was just shooting right over them. That man’s insane. He makes everything look easy out there."

Added Andre Drumond: "It’s fun to watch and fun to be a part of. He’s the best player in the world. It’s real cool for me just to be a part of this and watch him be great."

Notes & quotes: Irving will be back on the floor Tuesday night with the Nets in Orlando. Unless the New York City vaccination mandate changes, Irving can play in only four of the team’s remaining 14 games . . . Seth Curry, who was a last-minute scratch Sunday because of a sore left ankle, could be ready to play Tuesday. Nash said that the early time of the Knicks-Nets game (1 p.m. tipoff) was a big factor in Curry not playing. "He’s had an ankle, calf situation that’s been bugging him," Nash said Sunday. "We thought he would play but I think with an early game he just couldn’t get it right in time to go."