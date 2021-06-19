He gave it all he had for 53 amazing minutes, but after hitting a miracle shot to send Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to overtime Saturday night at Barclays Center, Kevin Durant was scoreless in overtime at the end of a 48-point night. The Bucks held the Nets to two measly OT points on 1-for-12 shooting to squeak out a 115-111 victory and advance to the conference finals.

Durant’s last shot was an air ball with 0.3 seconds left, but Brook Lopez went to the line for two foul shots to produce the four-point margin.

The Nets trailed by one entering the fourth quarter. A critical moment came when Giannis Antetokounmpo tied the score at 101 on a layup and was fouled, missed the shot and Lopez got the offensive rebound and fed Jrue Holiday for a three-pointer and a 104-101 margin with 2:32 left.

Durant reached into his bag of tricks and found a way to score eight straight Nets points, the last a desperation, off-balance attempt from inches inside the three-point line to tie it 109 with one second left, and when Antetokounmpo missed his corner try, Game 7 was in overtime.

Bruce Brown scored on a follow shot to start the OT period, but the Nets would miss their next 11 shots, including the final disheartening air ball by Durant that caused him to double over in psychic pain with his hands on his knees.

Durant had a 17-for-36 shooting night and added nine rebounds and six assists. James Harden totaled 22 points despite 2-for-12 shooting from three-point range, Blake Griffin added 17 points and 11 rebounds, Brown had 14 and Joe Harris chipped in 10 points. Coach Steve Nash used his bench for only 20 scoreless minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another terrific game with 40 points and 13 rebounds, Middleton added 23, and Lopez had 19 points.

As a Hall of Fame player, Nash had his share of Game 7 opportunities. Before the game, he said he wished he could go on the floor to help, but as a first-year head coach he felt as giddy as a little kid and he stressed the need to enjoy the excitement of the big moment.

"I think it’s important for our guys to have the right balance between tension and freedom," Nash said. "This is a great example of when everything is heightened, a great opportunity for guys to go out there and enjoy and embrace the moment and embrace the pressure.

"This is why it’s fun is because there’s pressure. Having the chance to prove you can do it on nights like this is why we put in all the all these years to try and be here. This is the best day of the year, and I’m excited for our guys and I think they’re ready to go."

Kyrie Irving missed his third straight game because of the sprained right ankle he suffered in the second period of Game 4, but he sat at the end of the court near the Nets’ bench.

Nash emphasized his commitment to defense when he returned Brown to the starting lineup in place of Green and had him belly up to Middleton from the start. The Bucks opened with a pair of threes, but the Nets avoided their habitual slow start and ran off the next 11 points and finished the opening period with a 28-25 lead as Brown played every second to help slow the Bucks’ offense.

Midway through the second period, Durant and Harden each had five points in an 11-3 Nets surge for a 51-41 lead, but that shrank to 53-47 at intermission. Two key statistics reflected how well the nets were playing on defense at that point. After getting beaten 24-6 in fast-break points in Game 6, they were up 6-3 in that category at the half. While Antetokounmpo had his 15 points, Middleton and Holiday each had a 2-for-11 shooting performance in the first half.

The Bucks opened the third period with a 7-0 burst to grab a one-point lead, but that was just the first of 11 lead changes in a tense quarter of action. The Nets had an 11-2 run to lead 79-74, but the Bucks took an 82-81 lead to the final period of Game 7.