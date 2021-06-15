In Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, injured Willis Reed famously limped onto the floor at Madison Square Garden and made the first two baskets against the Lakers before exiting to inspire the Knicks to their first title. James Harden did his best to create similar magic for the Nets in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Bucks Tuesday night at Barclays Center, but while was able to play 46 gutty minutes with a tight right hamstring, it was Kevin Durant who really provided the stuff of legends.

Harden missed his first seven shots and scored only five points, but Durant scored 49 points, playing all 48 minutes, and led a furious second-half comeback that produced a miraculous 114-108 victory as the Nets gained a 3-2 series lead and a chance to wrap it up in Game 6 Thursday night in Milwaukee.

The Nets trailed by as much as 17 points in the first half but were down only six starting the fourth quarter. But Durant scored 14 points in a 23-11 run as the Nets took a 104-100 lead on a Jeff Green three-pointer with 3:40 left to play.

The Bucks tied the game at 104, but Harden hit a pair of go-ahead foul shots, and Durant buried a deep three to restore a four-point lead. The Nets were up two when Durant stole the ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo, was fouled and made both with 15.3 seconds left for a 111-107 lead that held up.

Durant scored 31 of his 49 in the second half and had a 16-of-23 shooting night. Jeff Green had a huge 27-point game off the bench, and Blake Griffin added 17. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34, and Khris Middleton had 25.

When the Nets issued an injury report Tuesday morning after shootaround, Harden was listed as "doubtful." Three hours later, Harden was upgraded to "questionable." About 90 minutes before game time, Harden was on the court getting up shots with the back of his right leg taped heavily to support his tight hamstring, and 45 minutes before tipoff radio announcer Chris Carrino announced to early arriving fans in the arena that Harden had been cleared to play.

Nets coach Steve Nash admitted Harden was the one with his foot on the accelerator, driving hard to return. "I think it is James’ decision," Nash said. "He wants to play…He’s been pushing."

If Kyrie Irving had not suffered a sprained ankle in Game 4 that kept him out of Game 5, Harden might have waited, but Nash said the loss of Irving, the fact the series was tied 2-2 and Harden’s desire to keep the Nets’ title hopes alive were the motivating factors behind his decision to play.

Reflecting on the impact of Irving’s Game 4 injury midway through the second period, Nash said, "I think the Kyrie injury really took the wind out of our guys for a half hour or so, and we probably lost the game in that stretch after he got hurt. We have experience with some of these things, and hopefully, we can lean on that to stay consistent and focus regardless of what happens."

Harden was introduced last as part of the starting lineup and received a standing ovation. But despite his best effort over 22 first-half minutes, Harden did not do much else to rouse cheers. It was clear early that he was compromised and could not drive to the basket in his usual attacking style.

He had a scoreless first half missing five three-point attempts before finally getting into the paint, where he missed a floater in the final seconds of the first half. By that time, the Bucks had led by as much as 17 points before taking a 59-43 lead at intermission.

Although Harden obviously was trying to inspire the Nets with his fortitude, they were discombobulated from the start. The Nets had a miserable opening period as they shot 4-of-20 overall and 2-of-13 from three-point range, trailing by 29-15 at the end of the period.

With 7:21 left in the third period, Harden finally broke into the scoring column, banking in an 11-foot jumper and converting a foul shot to cut the Nets’ deficit to 71-57. Moments later, the Nets put together a 14-3 run, including six points from Durant to pull within five at 79-74 to set up their miracle finish.